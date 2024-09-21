Shanaya Kapoor wins hearts by feeding a stray dog on the street

Trending

  by Web Desk
  September 21, 2024
Shanaya Kapoor, born to actor Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, fed a stray dog on the streets and it has all our hearts. 

In a new video on Instagram, the star kid bends down to offer the food item to the dog, who ravenously eats the offering from her bowl. 

The Bedhadak star then keeps the box back in her bag and leaves the area. 


Her kind gesture has surely amazed all her fans and followers, who rushed to the comments section to pour love. 

One fan in awe wrote, " God bless you papaya." 

" Adopting, feeding an indie from the streets and treating them like a king or a queen is the real flex," added another. 

" Wow," the third effused. 

Going by her outfit, it seemed that actress had a gym session as she turned heads in a pink bralette and shorts and paired them with a white jacket. She kept her hair in a ponytail. 

Often times, Shanaya's beloved father, actor Sanjay Kapoor would spill the beans on his daughter's intelligence and if she had taken any lessons from his turbulent career in the industry. 

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor has wrapped up the first schedule of Mohanlal's epic action entertainer Vrushabha, in August last year.

Before bagging her debut role, the star essayed the character of an assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's 2020 film titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor often hangs out with her best buddies Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday for some fun and frolic. 

