Miley Cyrus drops hints about taking next step with boyfriend Maxx Morando

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus started dating in the summer of 2021

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Miley Cyrus is sparking engagement rumours, dropping hints that she may be ready to take her relationship with boyfriend Maxx Morando to the next level.

The Flower singer and her musician beau are all set to make a major decision in their life ad they ar together for three years.

As per the reports of Life & Style, a source shared, “Miley goes back and forth a lot about whether she ever wants to get married again, but lately she’s started dropping hints that she’s ready for Maxx to put a ring on her finger.”

The source continued, “She’s always saying that he’s the perfect fit for her, he’s fun and wild but not in an unhealthy way. They love to make music together, but they also love the simple things like walking their dogs or chilling out at home.”

“And he calms her down when she’s stressing out and just makes life 100% better. With all the hellish family drama she’s had this past year Maxx has been the one stable thing in her life, he’s really proven to be such a big help and she says she can’t imagine life without him,” a source added.

The tipster revealed, “Miley’s a big romantic, so even though she did get very disillusioned by marriage after what Liam put her through, she hasn’t totally given up on it. Her friends are predicting she and Maxx will get engaged very soon.”

Notably, after meeting on a blind date, Miley, 31, and Maxx, 25, started dating in the summer of 2021.

