Saba Qamar unveils stunning photos from her Dubai trip 

Saba Qamar, who is known for her love to travel, was recently captured shooting in the lively city of Dubai with actor Ahsan Khan.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Hindi Medium star shared a slew of photos featuring her shoot and explore days in Dubai.
In the first two images the actress was a sight to behold while admiring the breathtaking view of Burj Dubai.
Eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of the superstar's Chanel bag that matched with her white attire for the day.
During her stay the diva paid a visit to 119-hectare Dubai Safari Park from where she shared a glimpse of a lion and lioness.
The Digest Writer actress penned a caption enough to fire up her entire fan base, " We don't always know what life holds for us but trust that whatever it is, it is exactly what is meant for us."
Saba's Dubai carousel post ignited reactions from her 6.1M followers.
" You are my crush," wrote on user.
" So beautiful, So elegant, Just looking like a wow," the second penned.
" Are these lions sitting in water? " the third asked.
To note, Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan are enjoying a good time in UAE together from towering buildings of the city to the desert or the flashy city life.
They are not just co-actors but are very good friends and have the right friendship values.
Indeed both stars have worked together on several occasions.