England braces for thunderstorms and flooding THIS weekend

Thunderstorms have struck southern parts of the UK, including a tornado in Aldershot.
As per multiple outlets, Met Office warnings have been issued for yellow alerts as more storms and heavy rain are anticipated this weekend.
On Saturday, there is a risk of lightning, heavy rainfall, hail, and gusty winds affecting Wales and central and southern England.
By Sunday, additional heavy rain may lead to localized flooding and disruptions to travel.
As the autumn equinox approaches on Sunday, September 22, it seems Mother Nature is marking the end of summer.
From next week the winds shift from the north, bringing cooler air and low-pressure systems that will cause widespread clouds and rain.
Daytime temperatures are expected to range from 12°C in Scotland to around 16°C along the southern coast of England.
By mid-week, there could be gales and even colder winds from the north.
However, there’s still a possibility of occasional warmer weather in October.