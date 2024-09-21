Selena Gomez claps back strongly at critics targeting her for infertility

Selena Gomez is slamming her haters, and she “won’t apologize” for it!
The singer-songwriter-actress once again opened up about her inability to conceive and experience with bipolar disorder in a recent interview and has become a subject of criticism among the haters.
However, instead of taking all this negativity to heart, the Cut You Off singer rather chose to clap back at the critics.
Recently, during a Women in Film event in California, Gomez was filmed speaking to a group of women where she talked about her choice to be vulnerable and share insights of her life’s difficult parts and hardships.
"I truly believe that there is power in being vulnerable and telling people when you need help or when you want help—that is not shameful," said the Rare Beauty founder.
Slamming the haters, who made her feel a victim, Gomez said, "So yeah, I shared that I can't carry a child. Yeah, I shared that I have bipolar—f*** off. That's what my life is. That's who I am."
Gomez continued to say that she wants “to be an advocate for women, and that's why I share; that's why I like to be honest, because everybody is going through something. I don't have it all put together. I'm not a, you know, whatever. I'm me, and that's all I can be.”
The Ice Cream singer was joined by her darling sister Gracie at the event. Speaking directly to her younger sister, she encouraged her to “not ever let anyone tell you that you are not a good person.”
“So, screw anyone who tells you you're a victim. You are a survivor in my book,” said the singer as she concluded her speech.