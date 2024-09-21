Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi set to remarry in lavish Italy wedding

Millie Bobby Brown set to exchange vows with Jake Bongiovi AGAIN!
The loved-up couple, who first tied the knot in secret ceremony in May, will now have a second lavish wedding in Italy.
“Millie and Jake kicked off their wedding celebration in style,” a source told the Sun.
The insider continued, “They hired an area in Sheesh for dinner with their family, including Millie’s parents, Kelly and Robert. Their group was drinking lychee martinis and strawberry daiquiris, but didn’t go too mad as they had to fly to Italy”.
Along with the wedding details, the sources also spilled about Brown and Bangiovi’s afterparty plan.
"Millie and Jake have booked a huge British singer to perform at the wedding. She was one of the biggest names in music this year, so they are delighted she is flying over especially for them,” they shared.
They further added, “Their first wedding in America in May was a very low-key ceremony, the second wedding is going to be huge.”
“All of their celebrity friends, including Millie’s 'Stranger Things' co-stars and her British best pal Mark Wright, are flying to Florence to be there,” the insider added.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi, got engaged in 2023 after two years of dating.