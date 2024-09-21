Jennifer Garner lauds Jenna Ortega for stellar ‘Beetlejuice 2’ performance

Jennifer Garner is gushing over Jenna Ortega’s incredible performance in the latest released film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice!
The film, which was released earlier this month on September 6, is receiving huge praise for its storyline and actors, and among those admirers now includes Ben Aflleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, September 20, the American actress shared a snap from the theater that featured Ortega from a scene in the movie.
Praising her outstanding work in the film, the Elektra actress mentioned Ortega in the story and penned a lovely message.
"Hey, sweet pea, @jennaortega. You were so good. I’m proud of you,” Garner captioned.
The Wednesday actress has been widely praised for her acting in the film, with one of the cast members jokingly saying that the movie’s director waited for Ortega to be born in order to make this sequel.
“She gets born; you end up doing a thing with her. Then you go; wait a minute. Her? It? If she’s not around, we may never make this thing,” said Catherine O’Hara as she noted that the Scream actress “literally didn’t exist” when the movie was first released in 1988.
To note, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a sequel to the 1988 original film Beetlejuice.
Besides Ortega, the stellar cast of the movie includes Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe.