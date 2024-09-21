Entertainment

Jennifer Garner lauds Jenna Ortega for stellar ‘Beetlejuice 2’ performance

Jenna Ortega starrer ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ was released in cinemas on September 6, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Jennifer Garner lauds Jenna Ortega for stellar ‘Beetlejuice 2’ performance
Jennifer Garner lauds Jenna Ortega for stellar ‘Beetlejuice 2’ performance

Jennifer Garner is gushing over Jenna Ortega’s incredible performance in the latest released film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice!

The film, which was released earlier this month on September 6, is receiving huge praise for its storyline and actors, and among those admirers now includes Ben Aflleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, September 20, the American actress shared a snap from the theater that featured Ortega from a scene in the movie.

Praising her outstanding work in the film, the Elektra actress mentioned Ortega in the story and penned a lovely message.

"Hey, sweet pea, @jennaortega. You were so good. I’m proud of you,” Garner captioned.

Jennifer Garner lauds Jenna Ortega for stellar ‘Beetlejuice 2’ performance

The Wednesday actress has been widely praised for her acting in the film, with one of the cast members jokingly saying that the movie’s director waited for Ortega to be born in order to make this sequel.

“She gets born; you end up doing a thing with her. Then you go; wait a minute. Her? It? If she’s not around, we may never make this thing,” said Catherine O’Hara as she noted that the Scream actress “literally didn’t exist” when the movie was first released in 1988.

To note, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a sequel to the 1988 original film Beetlejuice.

Besides Ortega, the stellar cast of the movie includes Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe.

Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard

Singapore Grand Prix final practice interrupted by ‘unexpected’ monitor lizard
Ayeza Khan channels Poo from 'K3G' to mark Kareena Kapoor's 44th birthday

Ayeza Khan channels Poo from 'K3G' to mark Kareena Kapoor's 44th birthday
BTS Jin causes chaos in Milan with first-ever Fashion Week appearance

BTS Jin causes chaos in Milan with first-ever Fashion Week appearance
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children

Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children

Entertainment News

Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Stephen Fry says his sexuality was a ‘horror swelling inside him’
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
BTS Jin causes chaos in Milan with first-ever Fashion Week appearance
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Selena Gomez claps back strongly at critics targeting her for infertility
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Katy Perry stuns Brazil with futuristic look and thrilling aerial stunts
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Miley Cyrus drops hints about taking next step with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Kanye West makes shocking move against current lawsuit
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Katy Perry reveals fiery arguments with Orlando Bloom and their secret to moving on
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
‘Friends’ creators reflect on show's 30th Anniversary without Matthew Perry
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Lady Gaga's new announcement leaves fans buzzing