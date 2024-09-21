Stephen Fry says his sexuality was a ‘horror swelling inside him’

Stephen Fry has openly talked about the “horror inside him” for the first time, and it all came from his sexuality!
He publicly came out as gay back in the 1980s, when it was considered as a highly taboo subject and associated people were looked down upon.
The comedian told The Times about feeling “rejected” as well as earning an offensive nickname of “Celibate Stephen.”
“I always felt rejected. I couldn’t dance; I didn’t look cool. All I wanted was to sit and talk. Being gay gave me years of misery. By the time I was 13, my sexuality was a secret horror swelling inside me,” he said.
Stephen Fry added, “I was desperately trying to find out who I was, what future there was for me. I knew the disgrace and humiliation of gay people.”
But then, reading authors like EM Forster and Somerset Maugham taught him to raise his head high because the world isn’t only full of darkness.
Despite this, the actor has had some other set of difficulties from his sexual orientation.
Earlier this year, Stephen Fry revealed of not wanting live past the age of 100 because many of his close-aged friends would have probably died by then and he would “hate to be that lonely.”