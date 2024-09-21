Angelina Jolie addresses her matching tattoo with daughter: ‘It means so much’

Angelina Jolie has one permanent marker to forever remember her first time working together with daughter Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.
In a brand new interview with CR Fashion Book, the actor revealed to have gotten matching tattoos as they collaborated on Broadway musical The Outsiders.
She gleamed, “I got ‘Stay Gold’ with Vivienne Marcheline Jolie during our time with The Outsiders!”
Now, these two words that they chose to ink their skin with weren’t picked from anywhere randomly.
As per People Magazine, Stay Gold is an original song featured sung by Stevie Wonder for the play, which is co-produced by Angelina Jolie and her little one.
“It means so much to us separately and together,” the star went on to make a sentiment comment about the tattoo, which the duo was first spotted with at The Outsiders’ opening night in April.
Angelina Jolie’s version of the inkling sits on her wrist, sharing space with a number of other designs in the same region.
She however didn’t specify where Vivienne Marcheline Jolie’s tatt was placed, but since they’re supposed to be matching ones, it must be on the same spot as her mum’s.