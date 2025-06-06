Entertainment

Tom Cruise lands Guinness World record for fiery stunts in ‘Mission: Impossible’ finale

'Top Gun' star was awarded a Guinness World Record during the production of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'

Tom Cruise has officially landed a Guinness World Record after completing 16 flaming parachute jumps while filming Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

As per Variety, the Top Gun star was awarded a Guinness World Record during the production of “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” by doing 16 burning parachute jumps while filming the climactic plane sequence.

“If this is twisted while it’s burning, I’m going to be spinning and burnt. I have to kick out of the twist and then ignite in 10 seconds,” Cruise is heard saying before making one of the jumps.

He went on to say, “We’re going to be real smart. I’m not saying be risky. We don’t take risks, obviously.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was Cruise’s final installment Ethan Hunt, which would make the burning parachute jump his last stunt of the 29-year-old franchise.

Notably, asked about his future in the franchise during Cannes, Cruise offered no clear answer on whether he was done with Mission: Impossible.

He said at that time, “I’d rather just people see it and enjoy and we’ve had an amazing time doing it and it’s been a lot of fun and I just want you all to enjoy it.”

Cruise continued, “Enjoy this and know everything is the culmination has come to this moment right now.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning box office:

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has earned $360 million and counting at the worldwide box office.

The movie stormed the box office with a record-breaking $200 million, the highest opening for any Mission: Impossible film.

