President Zelenskiy to meet Donald Trump during his upcoming visit to the US?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is looking to meet Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump next week during his trip to the United States.
During the visit, Zelensky plans to present Ukraine's "victory plan" for the ongoing war with Russia.
As per multiple outlets, Zelenskiy will participate in sessions of the UN Security Council and General Assembly.
Meanwhile, he has also arranged separate meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on September 26.
He mentioned, "We will most likely have a meeting, I think, on September 26-27," although he did not share more details.
In August, Zelenskiy expressed his intention to present his plan to Biden, Harris, and Trump.
While, they had a phone conversation in July, they haven't met face-to-face since Trump's time in office from 2017 to 2021.
Zelenskiy described the plan as a framework for diplomatically pushing Russia to end the war, depending on quick actions from key allies between October and December.
At this critical moment, he is seeking increased military, economic, and diplomatic support from the US and is likely to advocate for lifting restrictions on long-range missile strikes inside Russia.