Sophie Turner gives shocking statement about Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner talked about her time on the set of 'Joan,' which marks her first project after Joe Jonas divorce

  by Web Desk
  September 21, 2024
Sophie Turner has opened up about her emotional breakdown at the set of her first film after Joe Jonas divorce.

The actress, who will be playing a role of real-life Joan 'The Godmother' Hannington, in six-part crime series Joan, admitted being emotional on the set.

During a press conference for the show, the Game Of Thrones said that her tears can easily rolls out of her eyes anytime, saying, “I'm a Pisces, I'm emotional.'”

Talking about her role as Joan mother, Turner explained, “She is so funny but she has gone through so much trauma and is so ambitious. There really is so much to her – mother, lover, liar, thief. It's just remarkable that it's all a true story.”

“And I'm a mother, so anything to do with children and it just flows out. I think sometimes when you are doing a show like this and there's diamonds and glamour, you get swept away by it all,” she added.

Turner further add about her upcoming series, stating, “You have to remember that this is to provide a solid and stable life for her daughter so she can get her back. And it's really a heartbreaking story.”

Joan marks Sophie Turner’s first project after completing her year-long divorce with husband Joe Jonas on September 11.

Moreover, she went Instagram official with her boyfriend, aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, on Monday.

