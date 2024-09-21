Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez competing in Oscars 2025

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez are turning Oscars 2025 into a dramatic clash of pop icons competing for a Best Supporting Actress trophy!
That’s right, the award ceremony fever will be at an all-time high with three of the most famous faces from the world of music going up against each other in the same category.
As per circuit predictions from Variety, Lady Gaga has a towering score for being picked because of giving Harley Quinn a new maddening face in Joker: Folie à Deux.
Selena Gomez has hit sky-high chances for grabbing a nomination as she brought neat justice to the role of Jessi Del Monte in Emilia Pérez.
Meanwhile, Ariana Grande could be campaigning on behalf of Wicked, which will release in two parts this year and might as well throw nostalgia in the air for her Sam & Cat days.
Who among them shall be stealing the Oscar must come out only on March 2, 2025, when the event will be unfolding with hair-raising strokes.
Fan groups of Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Selena Gomez however have already locked in horns against one other as they’re busy dirty fighting.
Crazy meltdowns are expected to go on long after the winner as well as the official nominations get announced, but until then, people who loved Wizards of Waverly Place are taking it easy.