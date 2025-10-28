Raye shares major update about her stolen car year after theft 

Raye has recently revealed a major update about her stolen car, a year after the theft incident.
The 28-year-old British singer-songwriter and record producer has shared that her stolen car has been found, which was stolen last year.
In a conversation with The EE Official Big Top 40, Raye said the vehicle and books were found and returned to her.
"It was a rollercoaster journey, but what I didn’t tell everyone is the police called me maybe two or three months ago, and they were like, ‘We found your car," the Prada crooner, whose real name is Rachel Keen, noted.
She continued explaining, "Not only did I get it back, not one thing had been taken out of the car; all my songwriting books were there, untouched."
"Everything ended well, never give up hope," the Regardless hitmaker remarked.
She initially spoke about the theft incident in an October 2024 post celebrating her 27th birthday, "It’s my birthday and my car got stolen with all my songwriting books in the boot, so no second album any time soon, love you bye."
