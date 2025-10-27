Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney makes candid remark on domestic violence amid 'Christy' promo

The 'Immaculate' actress made an emotional admission during a bombshell 'Variety' interview

  • By Hania Jamil
Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her connection with domestic violence, as she expressed her hope that her new film Christy raises awareness about the issue.

In the sports drama, the Euphoria actress portrays boxer Christy Martin, who, in November 2010, was left for dead by her abusive then-husband, James "Jim" Martin, after he stabbed and shot her inside their home.

In April 2012, James was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated battery.

During the promo of Christy, Martin has joined Sweeney at several of the film's premieres, praising the actress' performance in the moving biopic.

Talking to Variety about her upcoming film, Sweeney noted, "It's a very personal issue that's important to me, and I hope that through Christy and her story, it can raise more awareness."

The 28-year-old did not go into the details but went on to repeat, "It's personal."

Moreover, on October 29, Sydney Sweeney will be among those honoured at Variety's 2025 Power of Women event, with the actress selecting the National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence as her charity to highlight.

Helmed by David Michôd, Christy follows Martin's life from her small-town in West Virginia to her breakout in the boxing world, with her manager-turned-husband Jim (Ben Foster) at her side.

Sweeney, also a producer on the film, has said Martin "became my best friend" on the set of the production.

"Having her with us was a really powerful experience," the star said in October at the Hamptons International Film Festival, where she accepted the Achievement in Acting award for her performance in the sports drama.

Notably, Christy is set to hit theatres on November 7.

