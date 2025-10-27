Sean 'Diddy Combs' hit with fresh blow as prison release date revealed

Sean "Diddy" Combs' release date from prison has been revealed, weeks after the disgraced rap mogul was sentenced to 50 months behind bars following his headline-making summer trial.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy is expected to leave the lockup by May 8, 2028.
Moreover, if the Bad Boy Records' founder serves his sentence without any issue, he will have the opportunity to earn "good conduct time" each year while serving his sentence as part of the First Step Act.
As he has been locked up since his September 2024 arrest, the official release date includes the time he awaited his trial at a Brooklyn federal lockup.
After being arrested and charged with racketeering and sex trafficking, Diddy's eight-week trial ended with a jury finding him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, but he was acquitted of the more serious charges.
Combs has seen a series of blows to his legal case in the past several weeks.
At first, he received a four-year-and-two-month sentence on October 3, despite his legal team's attempts to have him set free with a sentence of time he has already served.
The rapper then requested that he be housed in the New Jersey prison at Fort Dix to remain close to his family and take advantage of its drug rehabilitation programme; however, his request was denied by the judge who oversaw his trial.
Besides that, speculations that a presidential pardon for Diddy is imminent were strongly denied by the White House at a recent press conference, where an official told a reporter there's "zero truth" to that rumour.