Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy Combs' hit with fresh blow as prison release date revealed

The disgraced music mogul's hope for a pardon ends as the Bureau of Prisons unveils the official prison release date

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Sean Diddy Combs hit with fresh blow as prison release date revealed
Sean 'Diddy Combs' hit with fresh blow as prison release date revealed

Sean "Diddy" Combs' release date from prison has been revealed, weeks after the disgraced rap mogul was sentenced to 50 months behind bars following his headline-making summer trial.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Diddy is expected to leave the lockup by May 8, 2028.

Moreover, if the Bad Boy Records' founder serves his sentence without any issue, he will have the opportunity to earn "good conduct time" each year while serving his sentence as part of the First Step Act.

As he has been locked up since his September 2024 arrest, the official release date includes the time he awaited his trial at a Brooklyn federal lockup.

After being arrested and charged with racketeering and sex trafficking, Diddy's eight-week trial ended with a jury finding him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution, but he was acquitted of the more serious charges.

Combs has seen a series of blows to his legal case in the past several weeks. 

At first, he received a four-year-and-two-month sentence on October 3, despite his legal team's attempts to have him set free with a sentence of time he has already served.

 The rapper then requested that he be housed in the New Jersey prison at Fort Dix to remain close to his family and take advantage of its drug rehabilitation programme; however, his request was denied by the judge who oversaw his trial.

Besides that, speculations that a presidential pardon for Diddy is imminent were strongly denied by the White House at a recent press conference, where an official told a reporter there's "zero truth" to that rumour.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Raye shares major update about her stolen car year after theft

Raye shares major update about her stolen car year after theft
The 'Secrets' star opened up last year about the shocking theft of her car

Sydney Sweeney gets honest on undergoing plastic surgery procedures

Sydney Sweeney gets honest on undergoing plastic surgery procedures
The 'Anyone But You' star's new film, 'Christy' premiered in September this year

Sydney Sweeney makes candid remark on domestic violence amid 'Christy' promo

Sydney Sweeney makes candid remark on domestic violence amid 'Christy' promo
The 'Immaculate' actress made an emotional admission during a bombshell 'Variety' interview

TikTok sensation Ben Bader tragically dies at the age of 25

TikTok sensation Ben Bader tragically dies at the age of 25
Ben Bader celebrated his 25th birthday just a month before his sudden demise

Inside Liam Hemsworth's role as Geralt ahead of 'The Witcher' season 4 release

Inside Liam Hemsworth's role as Geralt ahead of 'The Witcher' season 4 release
'The Witcher' makers spill secrets behind casting Liam Hemsworth as Geralt over Henry Cavill

'Chainsaw Man: The Movie' tops global box office with huge earnings

'Chainsaw Man: The Movie' tops global box office with huge earnings
'Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc' has left prominent movies behind with its success and box office dominance

Britney Spears' family pleads for help after disturbing driving clips surface

Britney Spears' family pleads for help after disturbing driving clips surface
The 'Toxic' crooner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline finalized their high-profile divorce in 2007

Nicole Kidman refuses to 'badmouth' ex Keith Urban after Vogue World 2025

Nicole Kidman refuses to 'badmouth' ex Keith Urban after Vogue World 2025
The 'Eyes Wide Shut' star and Keith Urban parted ways in September this year

Paris Hilton 'furious' over Britney Spears' drama link as she prioritizes motherhood

Paris Hilton 'furious' over Britney Spears' drama link as she prioritizes motherhood
Paris Hilton is feeling 'betrayed' over being name-dropped in a drama from almost two decades ago

10 thrilling music videos from top pop icons to enjoy this Halloween

10 thrilling music videos from top pop icons to enjoy this Halloween
Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga, singers who gave chills with their thrilling music videos of hit songs

Taylor Sheridan ditches Paramount for NBCUniversal in shocking move

Taylor Sheridan ditches Paramount for NBCUniversal in shocking move
The 'Yellowstone' creator has reportedly closed a major film and TV deal with NBCUniversal

'Death in Venice' actor Björn Andrésen passes away at 70

'Death in Venice' actor Björn Andrésen passes away at 70
The Swedish icon's death was confirmed by the directors of the The Most Beautiful Boy in the World documentary over the weekend