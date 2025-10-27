Entertainment

TikTok sensation Ben Bader tragically dies at the age of 25

Ben Bader celebrated his 25th birthday just a month before his sudden demise

Miami-based Influencer Ben Bader passed away at the age of 25.

On Sunday, October 26, the deceased TikTok star's girlfriend, Reem, confirmed his demise on a video on TikTok.

"Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life. He genuinely loved every single person that he met, and he was so positive all the time," she lamented.

The late social media star was known on Instagram, TikTok and X — across which he had a combined following of over 200,000 people. 

However, Ben's cause of death is yet to be disclosed, as shared by Reem in her post.

She continued explaining, "No one really knows, and it seemed to have been extremely sudden. There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night, and he seemed so normal." 

One month after marking his 25th birthday on September 22, the deceased influencer posted his final video on Instagram and TikTok on October 23, the same day he passed away.

Fans reacts to Ben Bader's death: 

As the news of his death garnered attention on social media, several fans rushed to his last post to express their grief over the shocking death. 

One fan noted, "Thankful for every second of Ben Bader banter. Rest In Peace to a true legend." 

"Blessed to call you my friend, Ben. Thank you for all the memories; you changed so many lives. Legacy lives on forever," another noted.

A third said, "Man, I’m in awe… rest in peace, man. You're forever in the community."

As of now, Ben Bader's funeral ceremony has yet to be announced by his family and his girlfriend.

