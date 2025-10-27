Britney Spears' family pleads for help after disturbing driving clips surface 

Entertainment

The 'Toxic' crooner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline finalized their high-profile divorce in 2007

  By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Britney Spears' family once again sounded the alarm after the pop star's reckless driving footage emerged on social media.

The 43-year-old American singer was recently spotted dangerously driving while going home after a night out with a close pal, after which her family members expressed concern over her erratic behavior.

According to a report by Daily Mail, an insider revealed that Spears' relatives are "losing control" after her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, made bombshell claims in his memoir, You Thought You Knew.

"There's a lot of concern. Everyone has always wanted the best for her, and she's showing right now that she's making bad choices," the tipster told the outlet.

The source further disclosed that the Toxic hitmaker's family are seeking help to protect her as she has not been mentally doing well.

"It's terrifying, so there's a lot of talk about what to do, if anything. How can we protect her from herself?" the insider continued.

It is important to note that this is not the first time Spears has had mental breakdowns, as she previously encountered challenges when she filed for the custody of her two sons, Sean Preston Federline and Jayden James Federline, in 2007.

However, she is again hit with a tough phase of her life after Kevin Federline revealed his turbulent marriage and his fight for his children from his ex-wife.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline parted ways in 2007, after three years of marriage. 

