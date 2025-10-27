Paris Hilton 'furious' over Britney Spears' drama link as she prioritizes motherhood

Paris Hilton is less than happy to be dragged into Britney Spears' drama after Kevin Federline's bombshell memoir, as she wants to focus her energy on her children and career.
The book, titled You Thought You Knew, allegedly cited a call with Hilton and Lindsay Lohan and the Criminal singer as a reason for the eventual split with Spears.
One insider shared with Rob Shuter that the hotel heiress, who has a long-standing history with Spears, does not appreciate the renewed spotlight on their relationship and being name-dropped in her drama.
"They're both moms now. To be dragged into Britney's meltdown from 20 years ago, it's humiliating," the tipster said.
The pair were reportedly not aware that they were being mentioned in the book.
A close pal of Hilton noted, "She's furious Kevin's cashing in on pain," and that she feels "betrayed" after years of publicly supporting Spears in her battles.
In his tell-all book, Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004 to 2007, shared that one time when he was in Miami for work, he received a drunk call from his then-wife, Hilton and Lohan "begging me to come over."
During the promotional event for the memoir, he said that during the call, he could hear his sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, crying in the background, and that her association with the A-list celebrities convinced him that the singer was more concerned with partying than parenting.