Taylor Sheridan ditches Paramount for NBCUniversal in shocking move

Paramount is gearing up to say farewell to its most renowned television creator, Taylor Sheridan.
On Sunday, October 26, Deadline reported that the 1883 creator has closed a long-term film and television deal with NBCUniversal.
The astonishing five-year deal will kick off on January 1, 2029, after Sheridan's overall TV deal with Paramount concludes in 2028.
Alongside the creator, his close collaborator and producing partner David Glasser is also making the shift to NBCUniversal.
This is a big blow to Paramount, who signed Stranger Things creators Matt and Rose Duffer from Netflix with a similar exclusive four-year film and TV deal.
Sheridan's departure is also surprising, as in the new era, that began after Skydance's acquisition of Paramount Global in August, the company admitted that he was the top creator and someone they would want to work with for a long time.
Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison called him "a singular genius with a perfect track record."
However, the merger came with top executive changes, and the previous regime was known for giving Sheridan a lot of wiggle room for budgets and control over production.
Taylor Sheridan's current Paramount series include Landman, Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness, and Tulsa King.