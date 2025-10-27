Sydney Sweeney gets honest on undergoing plastic surgery procedures 

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her plans to undergo plastic surgery procedures.
Meanwhile, promoting her new movie, Christy, the Euphoria starlet shared her opinions on artificial beauty standards.
In a conversation with Variety on Monday, October 26, Sweeney revealed that this is not something for her.
"I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully," the 28-year-old American actress noted.
The Anyone But You actress continued, "It’s really funny. I’ll see things online like ‘comparison pictures.’ I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo. Of course, I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now, and I’m 15 years older."
However, the Housemaid actress has not responded to the ongoing speculations about whether she has undergone any procedures, but until now, she has not confirmed if she’s gone under the knife or not.
These remarks Sydney Sweeney made during the premiere of her new action film, Christy, at the star-studded event of AFI Festival in Los Angeles.
For the event, the critically acclaimed actress debuted her new bob hair transformation.