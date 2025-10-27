Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney gets honest on undergoing plastic surgery procedures

The 'Anyone But You' star's new film, 'Christy' premiered in September this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Sydney Sweeney gets honest on undergoing plastic surgery procedures
Sydney Sweeney gets honest on undergoing plastic surgery procedures 

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her plans to undergo plastic surgery procedures.

Meanwhile, promoting her new movie, Christy, the Euphoria starlet shared her opinions on artificial beauty standards.

In a conversation with Variety on Monday, October 26, Sweeney revealed that this is not something for her.

"I’ve never gotten anything done. I’m absolutely terrified of needles. No tattoos. Nothing. I’m going to age gracefully," the 28-year-old American actress noted. 

The Anyone But You actress continued, "It’s really funny. I’ll see things online like ‘comparison pictures.’ I’m like, ‘I’m 12 in that photo. Of course, I’m going to look different. I have makeup on now, and I’m 15 years older."

However, the Housemaid actress has not responded to the ongoing speculations about whether she has undergone any procedures, but until now, she has not confirmed if she’s gone under the knife or not.

These remarks Sydney Sweeney made during the premiere of her new action film, Christy, at the star-studded event of AFI Festival in Los Angeles.

For the event, the critically acclaimed actress debuted her new bob hair transformation.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Raye shares major update about her stolen car year after theft

Raye shares major update about her stolen car year after theft
The 'Secrets' star opened up last year about the shocking theft of her car

Sean 'Diddy Combs' hit with fresh blow as prison release date revealed

Sean 'Diddy Combs' hit with fresh blow as prison release date revealed
The disgraced music mogul's hope for a pardon ends as the Bureau of Prisons unveils the official prison release date

Sydney Sweeney makes candid remark on domestic violence amid 'Christy' promo

Sydney Sweeney makes candid remark on domestic violence amid 'Christy' promo
The 'Immaculate' actress made an emotional admission during a bombshell 'Variety' interview

TikTok sensation Ben Bader tragically dies at the age of 25

TikTok sensation Ben Bader tragically dies at the age of 25
Ben Bader celebrated his 25th birthday just a month before his sudden demise

Inside Liam Hemsworth's role as Geralt ahead of 'The Witcher' season 4 release

Inside Liam Hemsworth's role as Geralt ahead of 'The Witcher' season 4 release
'The Witcher' makers spill secrets behind casting Liam Hemsworth as Geralt over Henry Cavill

'Chainsaw Man: The Movie' tops global box office with huge earnings

'Chainsaw Man: The Movie' tops global box office with huge earnings
'Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc' has left prominent movies behind with its success and box office dominance

Britney Spears' family pleads for help after disturbing driving clips surface

Britney Spears' family pleads for help after disturbing driving clips surface
The 'Toxic' crooner and her ex-husband Kevin Federline finalized their high-profile divorce in 2007

Nicole Kidman refuses to 'badmouth' ex Keith Urban after Vogue World 2025

Nicole Kidman refuses to 'badmouth' ex Keith Urban after Vogue World 2025
The 'Eyes Wide Shut' star and Keith Urban parted ways in September this year

Paris Hilton 'furious' over Britney Spears' drama link as she prioritizes motherhood

Paris Hilton 'furious' over Britney Spears' drama link as she prioritizes motherhood
Paris Hilton is feeling 'betrayed' over being name-dropped in a drama from almost two decades ago

10 thrilling music videos from top pop icons to enjoy this Halloween

10 thrilling music videos from top pop icons to enjoy this Halloween
Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga, singers who gave chills with their thrilling music videos of hit songs

Taylor Sheridan ditches Paramount for NBCUniversal in shocking move

Taylor Sheridan ditches Paramount for NBCUniversal in shocking move
The 'Yellowstone' creator has reportedly closed a major film and TV deal with NBCUniversal

'Death in Venice' actor Björn Andrésen passes away at 70

'Death in Venice' actor Björn Andrésen passes away at 70
The Swedish icon's death was confirmed by the directors of the The Most Beautiful Boy in the World documentary over the weekend