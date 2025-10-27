Entertainment

10 thrilling music videos from top pop icons to enjoy this Halloween

Taylor Swift to Lady Gaga, singers who gave chills with their thrilling music videos of hit songs

  • By Riba Shaikh
Halloween is JUST here and everyone is slipping into their horror side.

The spooky season does not only give everyone a chance to dress up like their favourite icons, decorate homes and going for trick-or-treating — but also a perfect opportunity to enjoy horror movies, TV series and music videos from their beloved pop icons.

From the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson to Taylor Swift – Hollywood's top singers have treated their fans with some of the most thrilling yet exciting music videos of their hit songs.

Here are 10 most chilling music videos from A-list singers:

Billie Eilish - 'bury a friend'

Released in 2019, bury a friend is one of the most heart touching songs from Billie Eilish with a rather spine-chilling music video.  

The iconic video of the depressing rendition looks like a nightmare came to life — featuring the singer crawling under beds and getting injected with syringes.

bury a friend's music video boasts 487 million views on her YouTube channel as of now.

Taylor Swift - 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Taylor Swift sent internet into a frenzy in 2017 with one of her career's hard-hitting songs, Look What You Made Me Do.

The song, released after Taylor faced immense backlash stemmed from Kim Kardashian – Kanye West's false propaganda, featured the singer rising from the dead, crawling out of a grave, and facing her past selves.

To this day, Look What You Made Me Do is considered a Halloween classic for Swifties worldwide.

Michael Jackson - 'Thriller'

Back in 1983, Michael Jackson gave his fans chills with the spooky music video of one of his hit songs, Thriller.

Depicting a spine-chilling story featuring zombies, werewolves, and Vincent Price, Thriller is considered the gold standard of spooky music videos.

The music video of Thriller has garnered 1 billion views on the video streaming giant, YouTube.

Madonna - 'Frozen'

Madonna – who is known for her unconventional style and aura dropped the thrilling music video of her track Frozen in 1998.

The music video of Frozen features ethereal and eerie Madonna morphing into ravens and oozes across a barren desert.

Frozen stands out as the perfect Halloween treat to enjoy in solitude or a group of friends in a spooky setting.

Rihanna - 'Disturbia'

The music video of Disturbia released in 2008 showcases Rihanna giving full-on horror movie vibes with this twisted, high-fashion nightmare.

Disturbia's spine-chilling video offers viewers a perfect blend of possession, eerie contortions, and psychological terror.

Lady Gaga - 'Bloody Mary'

Originally released by Lady Gaga in 2011, the song got a new life in 2022 after a dance sequence from Netflix horror-comedy series, Wednesday, went viral on TikTok.

Bloody Mary's eerie music video serves as the perfect treat for Halloween for its gothic beats and unsettling visuals.

Beyoncé - 'Haunted'

Released in 2013, Beyoncé's Haunted makes it to the list of songs with thrilling music videos, where Queen Bey turns fear into art.

Perfect for spooky season, Haunted is a moody, sensual ghost story with Lynchian imagery and haunted-mansion aesthetics.

The Weeknd - 'In the Night'

In The Night from The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye was released in 2015 is popular for its music video's spooky theme.

The music video offers fans a perfect combo of Neo-noir meeting horror. The Weeknd lived up to his fans' expectations with visuals that feels like a Tarantino vampire flick.

Katy Perry - 'E.T. ft. Kanye West' 

The surprising collaboration between Katy Perry and Kanye West was released in 2011.

In the spooky music video, Katy plays a creepy alien creature transforming amid post-apocalyptic ruins — part sci-fi, part supernatural horror.

E.T. is a delightful Halloween treat for fans who enjoy spooky visuals.

Doja Cat - 'Demons'

The music video of Demons by Doja Cat came out in 2023. 

In the song, Doja is featured channeling demonic energy in full prosthetics, crawling on ceilings and possessing suburban homes.

The track is popular among fans for its modern horror spectacle.

