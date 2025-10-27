Entertainment

Nicole Kidman refuses to 'badmouth' ex Keith Urban after Vogue World 2025

The 'Eyes Wide Shut' star and Keith Urban parted ways in September this year

Nicole Kidman has refused to speak ill of her ex-husband, Keith Urban, after her spectacular show at Vogue World 2025.

The Babygirl alum has reportedly been more focused on her two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, and her career.

An insider has recently told Rob Shuter that despite her high-profile breakup with Urban, Kidman has nothing bad to say about her former life partner, as she wanted to prioritize her family at this time.

"She’s turning their home into a sanctuary," the tipster added before revealing that the Australian-American actress has been giving weightage to "healing," including "yoga journaling, family dinners."

Another source close to the country singer said, "He knows he’s losing more than a marriage — he’s losing time with his girls."

Urban is also supporting his daughter emotionally and financially despite the personal turmoil in his life.

"This is a total 180 from the Keith I know. It seems like a switch has gone off in his head to awaken this vitriol he appears to have for her," per the insider.

To note, the couple, who tied the knot in 2006, have announced their separation in September this year. 

This report comes after Nicole Kidman pays dazzling homage to Rita in a Custom Chanel at Vogue World 2025.

The Oscar-winning actor—and Vogue's October cover star—kicked things off with a backstage rendition of “Put the Blame on Mame,” the classic song performed by Rita Hayworth as the titular femme fatale in the classic 1946 noir Gilda.

Several supermodels, including Kendall Jenner and others, graced the runway in Nicole Kidman’s classic collection at the Vogue World 2025. 

