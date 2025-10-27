Entertainment

Inside Liam Hemsworth's role as Geralt ahead of 'The Witcher' season 4 release

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

The Witcher's creators opened up about Liam Hemsworth's challenging role as Geralt in the upcoming instalment.

As season four is almost here, the popular television series’ creator and showrunner, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, told GamesRadar+ why Liam has replaced Henry Cavill, who previously starred as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's popular show.

"What I thought he brought to that character was this real sort of emotional depth and this vulnerability and the ability to sort of be falling in love, but also be part of this really scopic world," the 43-year-old American television producer and screenwriter explained.

She continued, "We knew that Geralt this season has a very different story than he's had in past seasons. When we find Geralt in season four, he's at the lowest place he's ever been."

To note, Cavill made his television debut in 2002 with a role on The Inspector Lynley Mysteries. 

He then played Charles Brandon in the Showtime series The Tudors (2007–2010), which earned him critical acclaim.  

The Man of Steel actor has since starred as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher between 2019 and 2023. 

Notably, the new season of The Witcher is set to premiere on Netflix on October 30.  

