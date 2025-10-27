Entertainment

'Chainsaw Man: The Movie' tops global box office with huge earnings

'Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc' has left prominent movies behind with its success and box office dominance

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

After the massive success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Attack on Titan in theatres, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has proven that the anime fever is here to stay.

Sony's Crunchyroll is celebrating a big victory, as the release of the latest chapter of the Chainsaw Man universe has reached $108 million worldwide this weekend.

Helmed by director Tatsuya Yoshihara, the feature, which is a sequel to the first season of the anime and covers the events that take place in the manga's fifth and sixth volumes, has already left a prominent mark in the box office.

The film debuted to an estimated $17.3 million from over 3,000 theatres across the country, with overseas markets collecting another $18.8 million.

Alongside securing over $100 million, out of which $60.4 million came from its home country, Japan, globally, the movie holds a 96 per cent critics' score and a 99 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc follows Denji and his chainsaw-powered devil-dog Pochita coming across a mysterious girl named Reze amid a brutal war between hunters, devils, and secret enemies.

As the chaos unfolds, Denji faces love and the deadliest battles.

Kenshi Yonezu contributed the main theme, Iris Out, and the ending soundtrack, Jane Doe, featuring Hikaru Utada.

Screening exclusively in theatres and on IMAX screens in the US starting on October 24, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc was expected to cause havoc on the charts.

Following the release, Universal's holdover hit Black Phone was pushed to No. 2, right behind the Chainsaw Man movie, and at third was Regretting You.

