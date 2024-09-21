Hrithik Roshan praises Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’: 'applause worthy'

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Hrithik Roshan gushed over Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao’s new film Stree 2, released on August 15, 2024.

The horror-comedy, which created quite a buzz at the box office received huge praises from Bollywood A-lister in a heartfelt note.

Hrithik turned to his X account on Saturday to express his thoughts on the sequel of Stree, and also congratulated the cast and makers of the blockbuster hit.

“It is such a happy time for our Cinema with Stree 2 setting new benchmarks for all of us to look up to,” the Koi Mil Gaya actor noted.

Hrithik went on to appreciate the supernatural take of the film, noting, “Stree part 1 was brilliant and the idea of taking that seed and building a universe and watching it all come together in Stree 2 is applause worthy!”

Congratulating the cast and crew of Stree 2 Hrithik wrote, “Bravo to the teams that brought this to celluloid. You guys are true stars. Congratulations Dinesh Vijan, @MaddockFilms , @jiostudios, @amarkaushik, @nirenbhatt and the entire cast & crew!”

“May we continue to have many more such happy times at the movies,” he added.

The star-studded cast of Stree 2 also includes, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

While, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Dhawan, and Akshay Kumar also made special cameo appearances in the film.

Hrithik Roshan is currently indulged in the filming of his upcominng film War 2.

