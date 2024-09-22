King Charles releases gratitude-filled statement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return

King Charles III marked the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden with a heartfelt statement.
The Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to share an emotional message on behalf of the monarch to celebrate the efforts of British Allied and Commonwealth forces, in World War II.
"Today, on this 80th anniversary, it is with a deep sense of gratitude and humility that we remember all those in the British, Allied and Commonwealth forces who served and died fighting for our freedom," King's statement read.
"Let us also remember those magnificently courageous members of the Dutch resistance and gallant civilians who endured so much during the Second World War," Charles added.
The 75-year-old vowed that, "We will never forget the heroism and sacrifice made by so many in the pursuit of peace and liberation."
King Charles also detailed the key events in the region of the Netherlands during this weekend of September in1944.
