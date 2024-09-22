Royal

Princess Diana’s brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-William's UK face off

Prince Harry and William's uncle Charles Spencer makes rare comments about their feud

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Princess Diana’s brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-Williams UK face off
Princess Diana’s brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-William's UK face off

Prince Harry and William’s uncle Charles Spencer, brother of late Princess Diana gave meaningful statement on royal brothers’ ongoing rift.

Charles, who is said to be playing role of a mediator to mend ties between feuding brothers Harry and William spoke about his nephews on Friday during a special charity initiative for the Diana Award.

Rock Choir, known as the world’s largest choir recorded a special single at Althorp House, set to release on 25th anniversary of the charity in October.

During the recording, Charles mentioned about the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales support of their late mother's charity, amid feud.

"They both recognise this is something of their mother’s and they both support that, and that’s all that really matters in this situation," Charles said about Harry and William.

He continued, "It’s really extraordinary for me, as her brother, to think of the impact Diana continues to have, and it’s a source of great family pride for us that, yes, she has been gone for over a quarter of a century now.”

"And a lot of the Diana Award winners I’ve met over the past quarter of a century are so intrigued by what she did, and they are inspired to give life a go in a really good direction,” Charles Spencer added.

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Prince William attended the funeral of their uncle Sir Robert Fellowes in Norfolk, on August 29, 2024.

As per the sources at that time, both brothers were in the same room however they maintained their distance and did not speak to each other.

President Biden host Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delaware

President Biden host Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in Delaware

Princess Diana’s brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-William's UK face off

Princess Diana’s brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-William's UK face off
Madonna makes regal entrance in head-to-toe veil at Milan Fashion Week

Madonna makes regal entrance in head-to-toe veil at Milan Fashion Week
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup

Royal News

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
King Charles releases gratitude-filled statement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Prince Harry’s strange bathroom habit comes out in open
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Kate Middleton receives crucial health advice after completing chemotherapy
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Prince Harry breaks silence on ‘Duchess Difficult’ claims against Meghan Markle
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Peter Phillips ‘ready to marry’ girlfriend Harriet Sperling
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Here's why Prince Harry headlines Kevin Costner’s event without Meghan Markle
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Queen Margrethe of Denmark makes key decision after recent health scare
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Prince Harry receives good news from Buckingham palace ahead of UK return
Carlos Alcaraz defeats Ben Shelton to level Europe’s score for Laver Cup
Real reason behind Prince William's olive branch to Prince Harry