Princess Diana’s brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-William's UK face off

Prince Harry and William’s uncle Charles Spencer, brother of late Princess Diana gave meaningful statement on royal brothers’ ongoing rift.
Charles, who is said to be playing role of a mediator to mend ties between feuding brothers Harry and William spoke about his nephews on Friday during a special charity initiative for the Diana Award.
Rock Choir, known as the world’s largest choir recorded a special single at Althorp House, set to release on 25th anniversary of the charity in October.
During the recording, Charles mentioned about the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales support of their late mother's charity, amid feud.
"They both recognise this is something of their mother’s and they both support that, and that’s all that really matters in this situation," Charles said about Harry and William.
He continued, "It’s really extraordinary for me, as her brother, to think of the impact Diana continues to have, and it’s a source of great family pride for us that, yes, she has been gone for over a quarter of a century now.”
"And a lot of the Diana Award winners I’ve met over the past quarter of a century are so intrigued by what she did, and they are inspired to give life a go in a really good direction,” Charles Spencer added.
For those unversed, Prince Harry and Prince William attended the funeral of their uncle Sir Robert Fellowes in Norfolk, on August 29, 2024.
As per the sources at that time, both brothers were in the same room however they maintained their distance and did not speak to each other.