Salma Hayek celebrates daughter's milestone birthday: 'I love you, Valentina'

Salma Hayek gushes over daughter Valentina's 17th birthday

  by Web Desk
  September 22, 2024
Salma Hayek has been over the moon for her daughter Valentina’s 17th birthday.

As it will be Valentina’s last birthday at home, her superstar mum posted a heartwarming birthday tribute for her.

The Magic Mike's Last Dance starlet, who shares a daughter with husband François-Henri Pinault, posted multiple pictures from kindergarten.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Salma wrote, “My baby last birthday at home (for now) Im already having separation anxiety.”


The first frame showed the 17-year old birthday girl going to school with her face painted, while in another shot Valentina can be seen devouring a savory dinner.

Salma concluded the birthday post with, “She makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways makes me want to dance sing and cook and makes life so exciting I love you sooooooooo much mi Vale (kiss emoji).”

Previously, Valentina revealed that she wanted to work in the filming industry like her mother. She wanted to be an “actress and then a director.”

On the work front, Salma will be next seen in a crime film, Without Blood.

Entertainment News

Dua Lipa steals spotlight in chic black gown at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid’s chic night out makes NYC a fashion hotspot
Madonna makes regal entrance in head-to-toe veil at Milan Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez ‘fears arrest’ because of ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives fans a peek into her camera roll: WATCH
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez competing in Oscars 2025
Sophie Turner gives shocking statement about Joe Jonas divorce
Taylor Swift takes major decision to save Travis Kelce relationship
Angelina Jolie addresses her matching tattoo with daughter: ‘It means so much’
Taylor Swift earns Keith Urban's praises for her 'remarkable' public growth
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi set to remarry in lavish Italy wedding
Stephen Fry says his sexuality was a ‘horror swelling inside him’