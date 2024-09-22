Salma Hayek celebrates daughter’s milestone birthday: 'I love you, Valentina'

Salma Hayek has been over the moon for her daughter Valentina’s 17th birthday.
As it will be Valentina’s last birthday at home, her superstar mum posted a heartwarming birthday tribute for her.
The Magic Mike's Last Dance starlet, who shares a daughter with husband François-Henri Pinault, posted multiple pictures from kindergarten.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Salma wrote, “My baby last birthday at home (for now) Im already having separation anxiety.”
The first frame showed the 17-year old birthday girl going to school with her face painted, while in another shot Valentina can be seen devouring a savory dinner.
Salma concluded the birthday post with, “She makes me laugh all day, teaches me so many things, keeps me motivated, inspires in so many ways makes me want to dance sing and cook and makes life so exciting I love you sooooooooo much mi Vale (kiss emoji).”
Previously, Valentina revealed that she wanted to work in the filming industry like her mother. She wanted to be an “actress and then a director.”
On the work front, Salma will be next seen in a crime film, Without Blood.