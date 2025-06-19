Khloé Kardashian takes dig at trolls amid Ozempic rumours

Khloé Kardashian has finally opened up about her weight loss journey in a fresh statement.
In the new episode of her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast, the Good American founder got candid about her weight loss journey during chat with fitness influencer Whitney Simmons.
She said, “The bigger I was, I was way more confident. I think because, like, what are going to say about me? I know all the things you're going to say. I would have my days that I would feel low and all of that.”
The 40-year-old multihyphenate added, “When I started my fitness journey and, like, becoming in shape, I felt such a need that I had to keep this up, like even if it wasn't for me. I felt like, "Well, I can't get fat again, because everyone is expecting that to happen."'
Khloé also revealed that people started speculating that she used Ozempic for losing weight.
The mother-of-two shared a key lesson she learned from this journey, “I've learned, no matter what, I'm never going to make people happy because I was once bigger, I was thinner, and I had the same amount of people, but from different ends."
Khloé Kardashian fitness journey:
Khloé Kardashian's fitness journey started in 2016.
In 2020, the reality TV star revealed lost "almost 60 pounds" since giving birth to daughter True in 2018.
Khloé has been vocal about her weight loss journey. She often posts pictures and videos from gym sessions.