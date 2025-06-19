Sabrina Carpenter celebrates historic career milestone with heartfelt note

Sabrina Carpenter is sharing the excitement of her new career triumph with fans!
On Wednesday, June 18, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter turned to Instagram to celebrate her historic new milestone and penned a heartfelt note for her die-hard admirers.
The Espresso hitmaker’s newly-released track, Manchild, has debuted at number one in both the United States and United Kingdom, marking a historic milestone in her career.
Celebrating the delightful new, Carpenter thanked her fans for making this incredible achievement possible.
“Because of you- Manchild is my first debut #1 in the US and the UK. i love you so much it don’t make no sense! thank you endlessly!” she heartwarmingly penned.
Accompanying the heartfelt note was a carousel of photographs featuring Sabrina Carpenter’s several behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen moments.
Fans reaction to Sabrina Carpenter’s new milestone:
Reacting to Sabrina Carpenter’s achievement, a fan expressed, “she owns the summer.”
“It's been in my ears nonstop and I love you so much! Endlessly proud of you ALWAYS,” another admired.
A third gushed, “ITS THANKS TO YOUR WONDERFUL MUSIC!!! Thank you for releasing song of the summer. love you love you love youuu!!!!”
Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild:
Manchild is the lead singer from Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, and was released on June 5, 2025.
The song is co-written by the Taste crooner, Jack Antonoff, and Amy Allen.
Man’s Best Friend is slated to release on August 29, 2025.