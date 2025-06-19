Sabrina Carpenter celebrates historic career milestone with heartfelt note

The ‘Short n’ Sweet’ singer achieves historic new height in her career through her latest track ‘Manchild’

Sabrina Carpenter is sharing the excitement of her new career triumph with fans!

On Wednesday, June 18, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter turned to Instagram to celebrate her historic new milestone and penned a heartfelt note for her die-hard admirers.

The Espresso hitmaker’s newly-released track, Manchild, has debuted at number one in both the United States and United Kingdom, marking a historic milestone in her career.

Celebrating the delightful new, Carpenter thanked her fans for making this incredible achievement possible.

“Because of you- Manchild is my first debut #1 in the US and the UK. i love you so much it don’t make no sense! thank you endlessly!” she heartwarmingly penned.

Accompanying the heartfelt note was a carousel of photographs featuring Sabrina Carpenter’s several behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen moments.


Fans reaction to Sabrina Carpenter’s new milestone:

Reacting to Sabrina Carpenter’s achievement, a fan expressed, “she owns the summer.”

“It's been in my ears nonstop and I love you so much! Endlessly proud of you ALWAYS,” another admired.

A third gushed, “ITS THANKS TO YOUR WONDERFUL MUSIC!!! Thank you for releasing song of the summer. love you love you love youuu!!!!”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild:

Manchild is the lead singer from Sabrina Carpenter’s upcoming seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, and was released on June 5, 2025.

The song is co-written by the Taste crooner, Jack Antonoff, and Amy Allen.

Man’s Best Friend is slated to release on August 29, 2025.

