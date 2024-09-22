Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid's chic night out makes NYC a fashion hotspot

Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift were spotted grabbing dinner in a NYC restaurant on Saturday, September 21, 2024

  by Web Desk
  September 22, 2024
For Taylor Swift, “it’s nice to have a friend” like Gigi Hadid!!

The pals stepped out in stylish coordinated looks to enjoy a girls’ night out in New York City and stopped by a restaurant to grab dinner together on Saturday, September 21.

Reported exclusively by Page Six, the Cruel Summer crooner and Hadid enjoyed their fun-filled outing in fall-themed outfits.

The American model opted for a white top and beige trousers and a stylish long, brown trench coat on top. As for the accessories, Hadid wore gold jewelry and carried a yellow leather bag by Jacquemus, along with black court shoes.

Photo credit: Page Six
Photo credit: Page Six

Meanwhile, the Eras tour hitmaker donned a gorgeous outfit that included a black V-neck crop top and a pleated plaid miniskirt. With her signature bold red lips, the Lover songstress wore several necklaces along with a gold choker with her initials.

Giving final touches to her outfit of the night, Swift opted for a brown handbag and matching long-heeled boots, while her wavy brown tresses flowed effortlessly on her forehead and shoulders.

The duo went to The Corner Store restaurant for their NYC dinner night.

Entertainment News

Dua Lipa steals spotlight in chic black gown at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Salma Hayek celebrates daughter’s milestone birthday: 'I love you, Valentina'
Madonna makes regal entrance in head-to-toe veil at Milan Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez ‘fears arrest’ because of ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives fans a peek into her camera roll: WATCH
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez competing in Oscars 2025
Sophie Turner gives shocking statement about Joe Jonas divorce
Taylor Swift takes major decision to save Travis Kelce relationship
Angelina Jolie addresses her matching tattoo with daughter: ‘It means so much’
Taylor Swift earns Keith Urban's praises for her 'remarkable' public growth
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi set to remarry in lavish Italy wedding
Stephen Fry says his sexuality was a ‘horror swelling inside him’