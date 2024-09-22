Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid’s chic night out makes NYC a fashion hotspot

For Taylor Swift, “it’s nice to have a friend” like Gigi Hadid!!
The pals stepped out in stylish coordinated looks to enjoy a girls’ night out in New York City and stopped by a restaurant to grab dinner together on Saturday, September 21.
Reported exclusively by Page Six, the Cruel Summer crooner and Hadid enjoyed their fun-filled outing in fall-themed outfits.
The American model opted for a white top and beige trousers and a stylish long, brown trench coat on top. As for the accessories, Hadid wore gold jewelry and carried a yellow leather bag by Jacquemus, along with black court shoes.
Meanwhile, the Eras tour hitmaker donned a gorgeous outfit that included a black V-neck crop top and a pleated plaid miniskirt. With her signature bold red lips, the Lover songstress wore several necklaces along with a gold choker with her initials.
Giving final touches to her outfit of the night, Swift opted for a brown handbag and matching long-heeled boots, while her wavy brown tresses flowed effortlessly on her forehead and shoulders.
The duo went to The Corner Store restaurant for their NYC dinner night.