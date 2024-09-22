Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' to hit floors on THIS month

Sajid Nadiadwala's much-anticipated Baaghi 4 starring Tiger Shroff will start rolling in on November 2024.
The movie's first part was released in 2016, followed by a sequel in 2018 and Baaghi 3 in 2020.
A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed, " Baaghi is a dear franchise and a true-blue actioner for the masses. The three films have been hit ventures, and the duo of Sajid and Tiger (Shroff) is all set to start the fourth Baaghi film in November. It's the biggest Baaghi film to date, and the makers are kicked to take the film on floors this year."
" The makers are leaving no stone unturned in making this project a high-end actioner for the masses. Be it the casting or the action, it's going to be a step up on all fronts with Tiger Shroff’s character as Ronnie fighting his biggest battle to date in this part," the report further added.
Baaghi 4 will reportedly be helmed by Kannada filmmaker Harsha, who promises to bring a fresh start to the action-entertainer.
On the work front, Tiger Shroff is having a tough time at the box office as his last four releases failed to live up to the mark.
However, fans are awaiting he might have a brighter future considering his interesting lineup ahead.