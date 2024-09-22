Prince William, Prince Harry’s complicated relationship ‘myth’ gets busted

As the public believes Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is a perfect tale of brotherhood, but experts revealed the reality is far from the truth.
The reports suggested that the sibling's relationship became complicated and strained after the Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir, Spare.
A royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward claimed that “Harry and William were very close” is a complete “myth."
However, their brotherhood became stronger following the death of their mother, Princess Diana.
According to OK magazine, "They were only really close after their mother died. Of course, they unified and they were the only two people that knew what it felt like. But they weren’t very close as youngsters."
Diana has spoken about the unfair treatment between her two kids on numerous occasions before her death in 1997.
As per King Charles' ex wife, the Royal Family picked the Prince of Wales over Harry.
Ingrid explained, "We talked about it quite a lot. She said, ‘I worry for Harry and I’m really, really careful that he’s not treated differently than William,' when they used to go and see the Queen Mother, she would pat the chair and say, ‘Come and sit here William’ and completely ignore Harry.”
For the unversed, the monarch married Diana in 1981 and they got divorced in 1996.