Prince William, Prince Harry's complicated relationship 'myth' gets busted

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex became more close after mother Princess Diana's death

  by Web Desk
  September 22, 2024
As the public believes Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is a perfect tale of brotherhood, but experts revealed the reality is far from the truth.

The reports suggested that the sibling's relationship became complicated and strained after the Duke of Sussex’s explosive memoir, Spare.

A royal expert and biographer Ingrid Seward claimed that “Harry and William were very close” is a complete “myth."

However, their brotherhood became stronger following the death of their mother, Princess Diana.

According to OK magazine, "They were only really close after their mother died. Of course, they unified and they were the only two people that knew what it felt like. But they weren’t very close as youngsters."

Diana has spoken about the unfair treatment between her two kids on numerous occasions before her death in 1997.

As per King Charles' ex wife, the Royal Family picked the Prince of Wales over Harry.

Ingrid explained, "We talked about it quite a lot. She said, ‘I worry for Harry and I’m really, really careful that he’s not treated differently than William,' when they used to go and see the Queen Mother, she would pat the chair and say, ‘Come and sit here William’ and completely ignore Harry.”

For the unversed, the monarch married Diana in 1981 and they got divorced in 1996.

Royal News

Princess Diana’s brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-William's UK face off
King Charles releases gratitude-filled statement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return
Prince Harry’s strange bathroom habit comes out in open
Kate Middleton receives crucial health advice after completing chemotherapy
Prince Harry breaks silence on ‘Duchess Difficult’ claims against Meghan Markle
Peter Phillips ‘ready to marry’ girlfriend Harriet Sperling
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Here's why Prince Harry headlines Kevin Costner’s event without Meghan Markle
Queen Margrethe of Denmark makes key decision after recent health scare
Prince Harry receives good news from Buckingham palace ahead of UK return