Rani Mukerji shares joyful moments with little cancer fighters: Watch

Actor Rani Mukerji took a break from her hectic schedule to show her support for the cancer patients.
Partnering with the Cancer Patients Aids Association, she actively participated in the World Rose Day, a global initiative demonstrating the need to empathize with those affected by the deadly disease.
In a viral video, the Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway actress can be seen heartily interacting with the kids and posing for selfies with them.
She also engaged in meaningful conversations with the children, later joining them in celebrating with a cake-cutting ceremony.
Plus Rani also accompanied the bunch on an open-top bus ride.
For the visit, the veteran actress had her ageless beauty doing the talking as she wore a blood red plain long kurta paired with white pants. She had her hair neatly styled in a high ponytail.
At the event, the Mardaani star released a statement where she requested the people to shower unconditional love to cancer patients, "I am thankful to the organizers for inviting me. With this initiative, I got the chance to spend quality time with kids who have been battling this disease."
Rani continued, "I pray to God for the recovery of cancer patients. Also, I feel more celebrities should take part in such initiatives and try to bring smiles to the faces of cancer patients. Children who are fighting this big disease are real heroes."
"We all must try to give our time to these kids, shower love on them. Our love and support will give them the courage to fight cancer. Also, with my medium, I will try my best to raise awareness about cancer. If I ever get a chance to be part of a project around this subject, I will definitely do it," the starlet reiterated.
On the work front, Rani Mukerji will be next spelling magic in Mardaani 3, whose shooting will is expected to begin this month.