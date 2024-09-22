Entertainment

Kim Kardashian takes HUGE step to save pal Ryan Murphy from backlash

  by Web Desk
  September 22, 2024
Kim Kardashian has decided to meet high-profile murderers, Erik and Lyle Menéndez, while her pal Ryan Murphy is receiving heavy backlash for his “inaccurate” Netflix series.

The SKIMS founder partnered up with Ryan and his new show, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, which is based on the life of the above mentioned criminals.

She went to Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility near San Diego to meet Erik and Lyle.

Moreover, Khloe Kardashian and their momager Kris Jenner decided to join Kim as she engaged with a group of around 40 inmates to reflect on the ongoing trial.

As per TMZ, The Kardashians were also joined by actor Cooper Koch, who played the role of Erik in the series.

The news about Kardashians visiting the Correctional Facility came after Erik called out Ryan in Lyle's Facebook page for showing “blatant lies” in the series.

He wrote, “I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show. I can only believe they were done so on purpose.”

The statement concluded with, “It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent.”

For the unversed, the brothers were convicted of killing their parents in 1989, and they are currently serving life in prison sentences.

Entertainment News

Jennifer Lopez tackles errands after family time with Ben Affleck: PHOTOS
Ryan Reynolds reveals groundbreaking moment that changed his ‘entire life’
Keith Urban reflects on Nicole Kidman’s emotions after her mother’s death
Dua Lipa steals spotlight in chic black gown at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid’s chic night out makes NYC a fashion hotspot
Salma Hayek celebrates daughter’s milestone birthday: 'I love you, Valentina'
Madonna makes regal entrance in head-to-toe veil at Milan Fashion Week
Jennifer Lopez ‘fears arrest’ because of ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives fans a peek into her camera roll: WATCH
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez competing in Oscars 2025
Sophie Turner gives shocking statement about Joe Jonas divorce
Taylor Swift takes major decision to save Travis Kelce relationship