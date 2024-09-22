Saba Qamar proclaims Dubai as land of 'endless possibilities'

Saba Qamar finds Dubai a land of opportunities where dreams can be realized and professional growth has a real scope.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Hindi Medium star shared a beautiful picture from the Sky Views Observatory, Dubai.
In the photo the diva sat admiring the man-made beauty of the city in the backdrop of the tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa.
She had her back towards the camera and looked lost in thought.
Her curly short tresses clearly silhouetted against the light.
"Dubai: where dreams feel secure and growth becomes limitless. Ready to rise in the city of endless possibilities," the Digest writer actress captioned her post.
The diva's captivating post garnered a series of reactions from her fans and followers alike.
One user wrote, " I would feel like dying just because of your beauty. When a smile would adorn your lips."
Another added, " Stunning."
"Do you have any meet and greet event in Dubai where we can come and meet you and show our respects," a fan effused.
For the unversed, Saba Qamar landed in Dubai with her fellow actor and best friend Ahsan Khan for a shoot, the glimpse of which the latter shared on social media.
Hopes are high with the duo's potential drama IQTIDAR on the way.