Matt LeBlanc feels ‘unworthy’ in ‘Friends’ co-stars' company after Matthew Perry’s death

Matt LeBlanc is reportedly struggling with a feeling of “unworthiness” after his Friends’ BFF Matthew Perry’s passing!
Matt’s recent unrecognizable public appearance earlier this month has made his Friends co-stars worried. The actor was spotted in Los Angeles in a “disheveled” look, as witnessed in the snaps first shared by TMZ.
A source recently told In Touch Weekly that the Lovesick actor used to be an “upbeat, happy guy, but now it’s as though he doesn’t feel worthy to be in their [friends] company somehow.”
This revelation comes right before the insider disclosed that the recent snaps of the actor make his Friends co-stars worried about him, and “what's concerning though, for Jen [Aniston] and all the Central Perk crew, is that he's such a recluse these days.”
He also stated that they “barely” heard from Matt for the last few months, giving a nod to the source’s earlier mentioned guess.
However, among all these things, what’s relieving is that Matt “still has his friends’ unwavering support.” The insider also added, “Jen, Courteney [Cox], Lisa [Kudrow], and David [Schwimmer] all want to get him back in the fold and get him smiling again.”
Furthermore, the source shared that Perry’s tragic death taught them all how short and precious life truly is.