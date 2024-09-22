Entertainment

Matt LeBlanc feels ‘unworthy’ in ‘Friends’ co-stars' company after Matthew Perry’s death

The ‘Friends’ co-stars are worried about Matt LeBlanc’s eerie new vibes following Matthew Perry’s demise

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Matt LeBlanc feels ‘unworthy’ in ‘Friends’ co-stars company after Matthew Perry’s death
Matt LeBlanc feels ‘unworthy’ in ‘Friends’ co-stars' company after Matthew Perry’s death

Matt LeBlanc is reportedly struggling with a feeling of “unworthiness” after his Friends’ BFF Matthew Perry’s passing!

Matt’s recent unrecognizable public appearance earlier this month has made his Friends co-stars worried. The actor was spotted in Los Angeles in a “disheveled” look, as witnessed in the snaps first shared by TMZ.

A source recently told In Touch Weekly that the Lovesick actor used to be an “upbeat, happy guy, but now it’s as though he doesn’t feel worthy to be in their [friends] company somehow.”

This revelation comes right before the insider disclosed that the recent snaps of the actor make his Friends co-stars worried about him, and “what's concerning though, for Jen [Aniston] and all the Central Perk crew, is that he's such a recluse these days.”

He also stated that they “barely” heard from Matt for the last few months, giving a nod to the source’s earlier mentioned guess.

However, among all these things, what’s relieving is that Matt “still has his friends’ unwavering support.” The insider also added, “Jen, Courteney [Cox], Lisa [Kudrow], and David [Schwimmer] all want to get him back in the fold and get him smiling again.”

Furthermore, the source shared that Perry’s tragic death taught them all how short and precious life truly is.

Liam Gallagher slams critics of his vocals: ‘Softies can’t handle it’

Liam Gallagher slams critics of his vocals: ‘Softies can’t handle it’
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali earn praise from Indian actor Nakuul Mehta

Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali earn praise from Indian actor Nakuul Mehta
Microsoft unveils grand plans for Xbox and Halo's 25th anniversary celebration

Microsoft unveils grand plans for Xbox and Halo's 25th anniversary celebration
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo

Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo

Entertainment News

Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Liam Gallagher slams critics of his vocals: ‘Softies can’t handle it’
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Anne Hathaway proves friendship with David Beckham at Inter Miami match
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Jennifer Lopez tackles errands after family time with Ben Affleck: PHOTOS
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Kim Kardashian takes HUGE step to save pal Ryan Murphy from backlash
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Ryan Reynolds reveals groundbreaking moment that changed his ‘entire life’
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Keith Urban reflects on Nicole Kidman’s emotions after her mother’s death
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Dua Lipa steals spotlight in chic black gown at iHeartRadio Music Festival
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid’s chic night out makes NYC a fashion hotspot
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Salma Hayek celebrates daughter’s milestone birthday: 'I love you, Valentina'
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Madonna makes regal entrance in head-to-toe veil at Milan Fashion Week
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Jennifer Lopez ‘fears arrest’ because of ex Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs