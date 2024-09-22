Alia Bhatt discusses her struggles due to ADHD

Alia Bhatt, the acclaimed Bollywood star, suffers from a neurodevelopmental disorder called Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
ADHD impacts her ability to concentrate on tasks for long periods.
In a recent interview with the Express Tribune, the RRR star shared details of her diagnosis.
"I cannot spend more than 45 minutes on a makeup set due to ADHD," she said.
The actress further revealed that this condition compels her to keep her appearance pretty simple and sophisticated at events.
Reflecting on her wedding day, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star mentioned that her makeup artist requested two hours for her preparation but she declined the offer saying, "I can't give you even an hour; I want simple makeup."
For the unversed, the common symptoms of ADHD include distractibility, forgetfulness, and interrupting conversations.
It is categorized into three types: predominantly inattentive, predominantly hyperactive-impulsive, and a combined presentation of both.
Historically, ADHD was thought to be limited to childhood but research showed that it persists into adulthood as well and Alia Bhatt is one such victim.
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next appear in Jigra directed by Vasant Bala.