Kate Middleton spotted on first outing since cancer recovery

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Kate Middleton made a quick public appearance for the very first time following the announcement of her successfully completing chemotherapy.

In photos shared by Express UK, she was being driven by a bearded Prince William to the Crathie Kirk Church in Balmoral today, on September 22.

Joining King Charles and Queen Camilla at the site, the royal family had gathered for attending the weekly Sunday Service.

Kate Middleton was photographed seated next to Prince William, although the couple didn’t smile or acknowledge the paparazzi busy clicking snaps away.

She looked well after having recovered from cancer, picking out her favorite khaki hat from the wardrobe for this first public emergence since sharing good health news with the nation.

Meanwhile, Prince William had decked out in his usual two-piece suit paired with a matching tie, and of course the facial hair that has driven many royal fans crazy.

Heading to the church on Sundays is an important ritual for King Charles, who has been regularly spotted stepped out for his religious visits with Queen Camilla on this particular day.

But today, only Prince William was photographed because of Kate Middleton marking a significant point.

Royal News

Prince William, Prince Harry’s complicated relationship ‘myth’ gets busted
Princess Diana’s brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-William's UK face off
King Charles releases gratitude-filled statement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return
Prince Harry’s strange bathroom habit comes out in open
Kate Middleton receives crucial health advice after completing chemotherapy
Prince Harry breaks silence on ‘Duchess Difficult’ claims against Meghan Markle
Peter Phillips ‘ready to marry’ girlfriend Harriet Sperling
Prince Andrew ‘writing book’ to clarify his ‘disgraceful’ image
Kate Middleton’s kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall’s children
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move
Here's why Prince Harry headlines Kevin Costner’s event without Meghan Markle
Queen Margrethe of Denmark makes key decision after recent health scare