Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali earn praise from Indian actor Nakuul Mehta

Wahaj Ali and Maya Ali are captivating hearts across the border too, as Indian actor Nakuul Mehta showers them with praise!
Taking to his Instagram stories, the Indian actor shared a 7th Sky Entertainments post that featured the trailer of Wahaj and Maya’s upcoming drama Sunn Mere Dil and complimented the actors for their stellar looks in the video.
Praising the duo, Mehta penned, “Looking dope guys @wahaj.official @official_mayaali.”
“Neighbors making old school love sagas great again,” he further added.
The drama, which is yet to announce the premiere date, is already making its home in viewers’ hearts, not only from Pakistan but also beyond the borders.
Maya and Wahaj’s upcoming drama will take the audience in the lane of old-school romance with its compelling and captivating storyline.
Earlier on the trailer, actress Mahira Khan also heaped praise on the Mann Mayal actress and commented, "Mayaaa, you look gorgeous! And of course the whole cast. Best of luck. Looks amazing. Love always, @official_mayaali.”
The audience’s excitement for the forthcoming drama can be witnessed from their love-filled comments.
“Mannn, this is exactly how I imagined the show would look when it was first announced! The visuals, the cinematography, the overall aesthetic!! Cannot wait for it to go on air,” expressed one.
Another dropped, “Wahaj and Maya’s chemistry shines in the trailer.”
Sunn Mere Dil features an ensemble cast that includes Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali, Usama Khan, Hira Mani, Amar Khan, and Shahvir Kadwani. The drama will soon air on Har Pal Geo.