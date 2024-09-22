Margot Robbie shocks fans by wearing heels in late pregnancy

Margot Robbie gave curious fans a quick update of her flourishing baby bump by stepping out to have a gala night with friends on Saturday.
Paparazzi rushed in to grab a few photographs as she got out of a car to head toward a swank lounge called The Bird Streets Club that’s situated in West Hollywood, California.
As per photos shared by Daily Mail, the actor had slipped into a figure-hugging blue maxi dress, which properly put the growing baby on a display.
To add a bit of more class to this style, she draped a black coat over her shoulders.
Margot Robbie matched the outfit with a black bag hanging around her wrist.
But the most surprising part of this look extracted a couple of screams out of observers when they noticed that even at such a crucial stage of her pregnancy, she was walking around in heels!
Although it was a pair of low-heeled black sandals, Margot Robbie still managed to make fans worry for her with this choice.
Nevertheless, they’re overjoyed to her take a break from work and just chill out during an occasion, which seemed like a girls night out as husband Tom Ackerley was missing.