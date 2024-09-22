Entertainment

Margot Robbie shocks fans by wearing heels in late pregnancy

Margot Robbie gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump on girls night out

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024
Margot Robbie gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump on girls night out
Margot Robbie gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump on girls night out

Margot Robbie gave curious fans a quick update of her flourishing baby bump by stepping out to have a gala night with friends on Saturday.

Paparazzi rushed in to grab a few photographs as she got out of a car to head toward a swank lounge called The Bird Streets Club that’s situated in West Hollywood, California.

As per photos shared by Daily Mail, the actor had slipped into a figure-hugging blue maxi dress, which properly put the growing baby on a display.

To add a bit of more class to this style, she draped a black coat over her shoulders.

Margot Robbie matched the outfit with a black bag hanging around her wrist.

But the most surprising part of this look extracted a couple of screams out of observers when they noticed that even at such a crucial stage of her pregnancy, she was walking around in heels!

Although it was a pair of low-heeled black sandals, Margot Robbie still managed to make fans worry for her with this choice.

Nevertheless, they’re overjoyed to her take a break from work and just chill out during an occasion, which seemed like a girls night out as husband Tom Ackerley was missing.

NASA's Europa Clipper mission to launch in October to explore Jupiter's icy moon

NASA's Europa Clipper mission to launch in October to explore Jupiter's icy moon
UK considers new sanctions against Israeli settlers amid rising tensions

UK considers new sanctions against Israeli settlers amid rising tensions
Tom Cruise sparks dating rumors with Maha Dakhil after cozy helicopter ride

Tom Cruise sparks dating rumors with Maha Dakhil after cozy helicopter ride
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president

Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president

Entertainment News

Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Jennifer Aniston's ex recalls painful experience on 'Friends' amid their breakup
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Tom Cruise sparks dating rumors with Maha Dakhil after cozy helicopter ride
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Doja Cat breaks silence on Joseph Quinn engagement rumors
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
ABBA’s lead singer Björn Ulvaeus marries for 3rd time
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Liam Gallagher slams critics of his vocals: ‘Softies can’t handle it’
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Matt LeBlanc feels ‘unworthy’ in ‘Friends’ co-stars' company after Matthew Perry’s death
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Anne Hathaway proves friendship with David Beckham at Inter Miami match
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Jennifer Lopez tackles errands after family time with Ben Affleck: PHOTOS
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Kim Kardashian takes HUGE step to save pal Ryan Murphy from backlash
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Ryan Reynolds reveals groundbreaking moment that changed his ‘entire life’
Sri Lanka elects Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its new president
Keith Urban reflects on Nicole Kidman’s emotions after her mother’s death