Fifth Harmony drops heartfelt message after reunion at Jonas Brothers show

Fifth Harmony has posted a video of their emotional reunion at Jonas Brothers concert in Texas.

On Sunday night, August 31, Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui performed onstage for the first time since they went on an “indefinite hiatus” in 2018.

Following the reunion, the official Instagram account of the girl group also released a clip of their mesmerising performance.

The video was accompanied with the caption, which read, “Where were you on August 31, 2025? Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back.”

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers also posted a reel of Fifth Harmony’s surprise performance during their JONAS20 tour concert.

They penned, “An honor to have our friends @fifthharmony up on stage tonight in Dallas on the Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.”


The surprise appearance of Fifth Harmony at the Jonas Brothers show sent fans into a frenzy, with the comment section quickly flooding with supportive messages and love for the group.

A fan wrote, “I NEED SOME TIME TO PROCESS THIS. NOBODY TALK TO ME.”

Another commenced, ““Yall really be giving us everything on this tour huh?! Can you please call Miley already? i know she’ll pick up the phone.”

“You guys are really out here healing an entire generation one show at a time. We thank you for your service,” a third noted.

Notably, the boy band is set to perform at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on September 4.

