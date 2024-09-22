Royal

Prince Harry gets confused with Prince William at Kevin Costner’s event

Prince Harry’s destiny collided him with estranged brother Prince William once again

  • by Web Desk
  • September 22, 2024


Prince Harry experienced an awkward mix-up at a Santa Barbara charity event when someone mistook him for his brother Prince William!

On Friday, September 20, the Duke of Sussex was invited to gathering hosted by actor Kevin Costner.

At the same site, singer Richard Marx was onstage, giving a performance for the One805! Live Concert.

After winding his gig up, he headed backstage and kept on walking without noticing Prince Harry, who was standing there to extend a hearty congratulations for his singing.

In a video shared by Hello Magazine, a person quickly exclaimed, “Richard... Prince Harry!” in an effort to direct the vocalist toward the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry then shook with Richard Marx while saying “well done.”

Now, the confusion here was that the singer’s wife Daisy Fuentes Marx posted the video as well as photos of Prince Harry to her Instagram account.

But she mistakenly tagged Prince William’s profile instead of his younger brother’s.

Prince Harry however didn’t get to experience this great, big mix-up firsthand as he went on to present an award at Kevin Costner’s charity event.

Princess Anne lays wreath on behalf of King Charles in Netherlands
Kate Middleton spotted on first outing since cancer recovery
Prince William, Prince Harry's complicated relationship 'myth' gets busted
Princess Diana's brother gives first statement after Prince Harry-William's UK face off
King Charles releases gratitude-filled statement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return
Prince Harry's strange bathroom habit comes out in open
Kate Middleton receives crucial health advice after completing chemotherapy
Prince Harry breaks silence on 'Duchess Difficult' claims against Meghan Markle
Peter Phillips 'ready to marry' girlfriend Harriet Sperling
Prince Andrew 'writing book' to clarify his 'disgraceful' image
Kate Middleton's kids run secret competition with Zara Tindall's children
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break royal protocols again with recent move