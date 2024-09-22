Doja Cat breaks silence on Joseph Quinn engagement rumors

Doja Cat finally addresses Joseph Quinn engagement rumours!
The singer, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, has broken her silence over the rumors of engagement to the Stranger Things star.
The rumor sparked when the singer, while performing her hit Agora Hill at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday, flashed a huge sparkling ring on her left hand.
“Rub it in their face, put a rock on her hand,” she sang and held out her hand to show off the ring.
Shortly, the video went viral and fans set the internet on the fire with the engagement rumors.
One fan wrote, “omg Doja cat & joseph Quinn got engaged.”
While another asked, “JOSEPH QUINN AND DOJA CAT ARE ENGAGED?????”
“I don’t know what to think I don’t think she’s engaged it’s been a month,” the third tweeted.
Responding to the rumors, Doja cat penned in a since-deleted tweet, “No, I’m not engaged its a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it.”
Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn made their relationship official last month, after spotted on PDA-filled outing in London.
After few days, the pair was again seen holding hands during another stroll through the Big Smoke, which is where the actor was born.