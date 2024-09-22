Tom Cruise sparks dating rumors with Maha Dakhil after cozy helicopter ride

Entertainment

Tom Cruise and Maha Dakhil were seen arriving in London on Sunday

  by Web Desk
  September 22, 2024
Tom Cruise has once again sparked dating rumors but this time with his agent Maha Dakhil as the pair spotted with their arms around one another.

The rumored couple was seen arriving together in London in Tom’s helicopter on Sunday.

The Mission Impossible actor and his agent was spotted at Battersea heliport, smiling ear to ear as they walked with their arms around one another.

Tom, who is a trained pilot, looked dapper in blank pants and shirt paired with leather jacket and matching shoes.

He completed his look with a black bag meanwhile Maha, who is half Libyan, opted for a blue jean styled with black shirts and boots as she carried beige jacket on her hand.

This news comes after a year of Maha stepping down from her position at the Creative Artists Agency for sharing a social media post that accused Israel of genocide.

However, after resigning from the position, the agent, who also manages Hollywood A-lister including Dakota Johnson, Madonna and Natalie Portman, still represents Tom.

Prior to this, Tom Cruise was rumored to be dating Victoria Canal but the singer cleared the air saying, “Guys, I am not dating Tom Cruise. This is literally insane, lol.”

Entertainment News

Doja Cat breaks silence on Joseph Quinn engagement rumors
ABBA’s lead singer Björn Ulvaeus marries for 3rd time
Margot Robbie shocks fans by wearing heels in late pregnancy
Liam Gallagher slams critics of his vocals: ‘Softies can’t handle it’
Jennifer Garner leads special squad to help Ben Affleck cope with divorce from J.Lo
Matt LeBlanc feels ‘unworthy’ in ‘Friends’ co-stars' company after Matthew Perry’s death
Anne Hathaway proves friendship with David Beckham at Inter Miami match
Jennifer Lopez tackles errands after family time with Ben Affleck: PHOTOS
Kim Kardashian takes HUGE step to save pal Ryan Murphy from backlash
Ryan Reynolds reveals groundbreaking moment that changed his ‘entire life’
Keith Urban reflects on Nicole Kidman’s emotions after her mother’s death
Dua Lipa steals spotlight in chic black gown at iHeartRadio Music Festival