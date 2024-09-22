Tom Cruise sparks dating rumors with Maha Dakhil after cozy helicopter ride

Tom Cruise has once again sparked dating rumors but this time with his agent Maha Dakhil as the pair spotted with their arms around one another.
The rumored couple was seen arriving together in London in Tom’s helicopter on Sunday.
The Mission Impossible actor and his agent was spotted at Battersea heliport, smiling ear to ear as they walked with their arms around one another.
Tom, who is a trained pilot, looked dapper in blank pants and shirt paired with leather jacket and matching shoes.
He completed his look with a black bag meanwhile Maha, who is half Libyan, opted for a blue jean styled with black shirts and boots as she carried beige jacket on her hand.
This news comes after a year of Maha stepping down from her position at the Creative Artists Agency for sharing a social media post that accused Israel of genocide.
However, after resigning from the position, the agent, who also manages Hollywood A-lister including Dakota Johnson, Madonna and Natalie Portman, still represents Tom.
Prior to this, Tom Cruise was rumored to be dating Victoria Canal but the singer cleared the air saying, “Guys, I am not dating Tom Cruise. This is literally insane, lol.”