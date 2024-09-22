Justin Bieber Keeps distance from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' scandal to focus on family

Justin Bieber is keeping his distance from the troubled up Sean "Diddy" Combs!
The Baby singer is reportedly focusing on being great dad and husband amid his pal and longtime collaborator Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest.
“He’s aware of Diddy’s arrest and all the allegations,” an insider told the PEOPLE, referring to the rapper’s arrest on September 16 for sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuits.
They went on to share about Bieber, noting, “It’s not anything that he wants to focus on, though,” adding that he has “been in a happy bubble since baby Jack was born.”
Justin welcomed his first baby boy Jack Blues Bieber with Wife Hailey Bieber on August 23.
“He just wants to focus on being a great dad and husband,” they further added.
To note, Bieber first connected with the rapper around the age of 15.
Several videos of Combs and Bieber have resurfaced in recent days following Diddy’s arrest, which are sparking rumors that Bieber may have been one of Diddy's victims.
However, Justin Bieber collaborated with Sean "Diddy" Combs on his album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, less than a year ago.