Rachel Weisz ‘felt terribly for Prince Andrew’ while watching ‘A Very Royal Scandal’

Rachel Weisz expressed that she “felt terribly for Prince Andrew” while viewing the new series based on his mega-controversial Newsnight interview with journalist Emily Maitlis.
Praising fellow actor Michael Sheen’s portrayal of the “disgraced” Duke of York, she went on to compliment how the production is made.
“What I love so much about the series is the empathy with which Prince Andrew is played, and the pathos and humanity in this character,” the star said.
She added, “It’s something that the writer and Michael Sheen had to invent. That was an imaginative act. [I was] watching the drama and feeling just so terrible, I felt terribly for Prince Andrew.”
These comments were made by Rachel Weisz during a recent conversation at the Cliveden Literary Festival with Emily Maitlis, who happens to be her “oldest friend,” as per Daily Mail.
The show in question is named A Very Royal Scandal, and has been executively produced by the journalist herself to bring an honest picture of Prince Andrew to the screen.
But even with Rachel Weisz and other watchers of the series feeling “terribly” for Prince Andrew, the nation is seemingly not ready to forgive him for his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.