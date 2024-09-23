Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall are becoming ‘PR gold dust’ for royals

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are leaning into becoming the “PR gold dust” duo in King Charles’ family, as per Daily Express.
As visited the Blenheim Palace Horse Trials to mark its last day on September 22 in Oxfordsire, a former royal aide praised her for becoming “successful in her own right.”
While Zara Tindall is commonly known as a victorious equestrian and Mike Tindall has proved himself as a rugby champion, it was recently reported that they built a £30m empire only through brand partnerships.
GB News has claimed that this “self-sufficiency” of the couple “combined with their sense of approachability” for boosting finances suggests they could be “PR gold dust for the royal family.”
Despite not actually being a part of working members as Princess Anne didn’t give royal titles to her children, Zara Tindall has gone on to score a lot of popularity in the past few years.
Especially with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping away from King Charles’ equation, Mike Tindall and his wife have gotten a great chance of shining through.
In fact, YouGov polls consistently show Zara Tindall as the “sixth most popular royal” and the “righth most popular public figure in UK,” even surpassing Queen Camilla!