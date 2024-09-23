Royal

Real reason behind Princess Kate emotional health update video

Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales released a video to announce that she had finished chemotherapy

  • September 23, 2024
Princess Kate has sent a message that "she is in control" with the emotional health update, according to a PR expert.

Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales released a video to announce that she had finished chemotherapy.

Now Luana Ribeira, the founder of Dauntless PR, weighs in on the reason behind Kate's decision to release the video.

 "The video, which reveals Kate has now finished her chemotherapy, was a smart move by Kensington Palace as it keeps them in control of the message," she explained.

Earlier this year, Kate confirmed her cancer diagnosis in a video after weeks of speculation and conspiracy theories.

Referencing to this, Ribeira said, “The decision to film a video keeping the public in the loop prevents a repeat of this and allows Kate to share her own message about her journey.

"This is a gentle way of reminding people of the real human being behind the title and the need she has for space and privacy as she continues to work on her health,” she added.

Ribeira concluded, "This video message allowed people to feel they were getting a glimpse into her private world but in a way which doesn’t intrude on the family’s life.

Prince William Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis made cameo appearances in the video, as well as Michael and Carole Middleton.

Royal News

